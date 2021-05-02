<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687333-01_0_0000687333-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687333-01_0_0000687333-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DOVI, Enrico Tristan "Rick"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Enrico (Rick) Tristan Dovi, age 73, died suddenly in late March 2021. He was born in Tampa, Florida on March 19, 1948, the oldest of 3 children. His childhood years were spent in Milwaukee, Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Wolfson High School in Jacksonville in 1967, and then served in the Air Force, stationed mainly in Germany and Italy. He was a longtime resident of Doraville, Georgia, where he resided at the time of his death.<br/><br/>Rick's vocal talent became evident early, when he was asked to perform in a church choir while in junior high school. He sang in many styles, and was known for a flawless falsetto, including a convincing imitation of the Four Seasons' Frankie Valli. He formed a high school band, and after his service career, created the band Tristan, which featured him as lead singer. He moved to Doraville, Georgia in the early 1970s, and the band played in Atlanta clubs The Brave Falcon and Kelly's on Peachtree, as well as touring in the South. He was an all-around entertainer who could be funny, a wicked mimic, and he moved easily into being a DJ. He worked at Johnny's Hideaway in Atlanta for almost 25 years, as well as other clubs. Rick was licensed to perform weddings, did voice actor work, and was most recently a sound man with the group The Rat Pack. He was always the life of the party, wherever he found himself, and a friend to many.<br/><br/>Rick is survived by his loving family: mother, Lula Joughin Dovi, of Tampa; sisters Marguerite Dovi Feichtmeir (Kurt) of Seattle, Lucretia Dovi Hilson (Michael) of Tampa; nephew Anton Feichtmeir, nieces Alicia Feichtmeir (David Krieger, Elliott & Renata), Nora Feichtmeir Garnier (Clement), Astrid Hilson; aunt Jacqueline Dovi; cousins Glenn Obst (Regina), Sandra Moberg (Fred), Stephen Dovi. He was predeceased by his father, Stefano L. Dovi.</font><br/>