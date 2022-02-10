DOUGHERTY, Sean Scott



Sean Scott Dougherty, 51, of Woodstock, GA passed on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his home.



He was born on Thursday, March 26, 1970 in Zanesville, OH the son of Joseph and Denise Dougherty.



Sean was a 1988 graduate of Zanesville High School. He received his bachelor's degree in diplomacy and foreign affairs from Miami University. He worked for Fiserv in Alpharetta, GA as lead development executive. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and reminiscing with friends about his time in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He was a VI Dreamer, an avid golfer and a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns.



In addition to his father, Joseph (Sandy "Sas") Dougherty, he is survived by a daughter, Erin Dougherty and her mother Brooke; a sister, Stacy (Aaron) Huelsman; nephews, Oscar and Otto Huelsman; former spouse, Liz Dougherty, her daughters, Annie and Grace Reichelt and their dog, Ringo; an aunt, Cinda (John) Cooper; several cousins; and Many great friends.



In addition to his mother, Sean was preceded in death by grandparents, Jack and Joanne Pollock and Russell and Marjorie Nocera; and multiple aunts and uncles.



Visitation will be held Friday, February 11th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday February 12th.



The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Sean's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.

