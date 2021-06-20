DOUGHERTY, Lavonne



Lavonne Carole Green Dougherty, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was 86. Born just outside Chicago in Hammond, Indiana, Lavonne moved to Florida in 1952, where she met and married Eugene "Doc" Dougherty, after he returned from the military. After having four children, Lavonne became the rock of the family and fiercely protected her kids and her husband. Lavonne and Doc had a rich, active life together until Doc passed in 2009. Lavonne is survived by her four children, Beverly Jones from Holly Springs, GA, Patricia Blake of Arlington, TX, Donald Dougherty of Plantation, FL, and Theresa Dougherty of Holly Springs, GA, as well as five beautiful grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, June 21st at 1:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life in the chapel of Roswell Funeral Home in Roswell, Georgia at 2:00 PM.

