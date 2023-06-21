DOTSON, Nancy



Nancy Marie Dotson, age 86, of Locust Grove, GA, passed away on June 18, 2023 surrounded by her beloved family. Mrs. Dotson worked for the NCR Corporation for 6 years as a Systems Engineer, for the Graham Companies for 18 years as a Director MIS. She attended several company training programs and completed collegiate work at the University of Miami. Mrs. Dotson was predeceased by her parents, brother, Sonny, and son, Mark. She is survived by her husband, Oliver "Bud" Dotson; sister, Bernice Head (Charles); daughter, Karen Ables (Eddie); and her daughter-in-law, Rosemary Dotson (Mark); six grandchildren, Shannon Hearn (Luke), Megan Hannon, Christopher Planchon (Mary), Trey Ables (Garett), Hilary Dotson (Matt), and Oliver Dotson; four great-great grandchildren, Landon Cowart (Krista), Aiden Cowart, Avery Hearn, and Amelia Planchon; and one great-great grandson (Rowen Cowart). To honor her memory, please consider making a donation in her honor to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



