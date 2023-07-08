Dotson, Bernard

DOTSON, Jr., Bernard Earl



Bernard Dotson, 78, was born in Richmond, Virginia. A son of the late Bernard Earl Dotson and Mayo Beaty Dotson. He passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



Mr. Dotson graduated from Carthage High School in 1962 and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1966 with a degree in Economics. While at UNC, he was active in student government, the student legislature, and Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. In 1975 he graduated Cum Laude from NC State University, School of Design with a Master of Architecture degree.



Between undergraduate and graduate schools, Mr. Dotson served in the US Air Force as a pilot. He served eighteen months in the Vietnam conflict, and flew for over two years supplying US and NATO bases in the UK and Europe.



Mr. Dotson moved to Atlanta in the Spring of 1976. He began his professional Architectural career at Heery Architects & Engineers, where he spent thirteen years. He was the project manager for the Herman Miller facility in Roswell, Georgia and spent one year in Washington, DC working with AIA Research Corporation on a DOE study of energy use in buildings under the Carter Administration. Later, he worked for Law Engineering for five years organizing a new business practice within that company.



Mr. Dotson was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, the Capital City Club, the Order of First Families of Virginia and The Historic Oakland Foundation, where he served as Chairman of the Board and numerous other civic organizations.



He is survived by his sister, Molly Dotson Morgan and her husband M.A. Morgan Jr.; his brother, Thomas Young Dotson and his fiancée Annamarie Sauchelli D'Souza; two nephews, Melzer A. Morgan III and Patrick Earl Morgan; six grandnephews and nieces; and many extended family members and friends. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 PM at Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston Salem, NC 27103, with a reception to follow at 3:30 PM at Old Town Club, 2875 Old Town Club Road, Winston Salem, NC 27106. Graveside services for Bernard Dotson will be held at 12:30 PM, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA, where he will be buried in the family plot. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for services.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice or give a gift to someone you love. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.



