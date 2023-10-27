Dorsey, Paul

DORSEY, Jr., Paul



Paul Dorsey, Jr., 94, of College Park, GA, was called home to be with the Lord on October 23, 2023. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 12 PM to 8 PM at Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive, East Point, GA 30344. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, October 28, 2023; 11 AM, at Union Grover Baptist Church, 6591 T.A. Davis St., Union City, GA. Rev. John Menefee will be officiating. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, GA 30349.



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