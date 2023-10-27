Obituaries

Dorsey, Paul

File photo
File photo
Oct 27, 2023

DORSEY, Jr., Paul

Paul Dorsey, Jr., 94, of College Park, GA, was called home to be with the Lord on October 23, 2023. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 12 PM to 8 PM at Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive, East Point, GA 30344. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, October 28, 2023; 11 AM, at Union Grover Baptist Church, 6591 T.A. Davis St., Union City, GA. Rev. John Menefee will be officiating. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, GA 30349.

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Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc.

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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