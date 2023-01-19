Dorsey, Oliver

DORSEY, Rev. Dr., Oliver



Rev. Dr. Oliver Dorsey, age 81, of Decatur, GA died January 14, 2023. Services Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11 AM at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, GA 30034, Dr. Pennon Lockhart, Pastor; Rev. Joseph Howard, Eulogy. Omega service Saturday at 9:00 AM. Interment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing Friday, January 20, 2023 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044



