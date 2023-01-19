ajc logo
Dorsey, Oliver

DORSEY, Rev. Dr., Oliver

Rev. Dr. Oliver Dorsey, age 81, of Decatur, GA died January 14, 2023. Services Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11 AM at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, GA 30034, Dr. Pennon Lockhart, Pastor; Rev. Joseph Howard, Eulogy. Omega service Saturday at 9:00 AM. Interment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing Friday, January 20, 2023 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Carrollton Chapel

602 Newnan Rd.

Carrollton, GA

30117

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

