She was the wife of James Sanford Dorsey, Jr., and is also survived by son, Andrew R. Dorsey; and his wife, Elizabeth Diane Dorsey of Fort Payne, AL. She was predeceased by daughter, Diana E Dorsey. Mary Sue was born in Bradenton, FL, the daughter of Ernest and Evelyn Brown, with sisters, Patsy B. Windham, Joann B. Charleton, and Connie B. Howard (deceased). Mary Sue came to Atlanta to attend Harrison Draughn Business School, and worked for Harris Upham, a company representing the New York Stock Exchange. She and Jimmy met in 1963, at a house party at Evelyn Peacock's home in Man-o-War Key, in the Bahama Islands. After that, they were married on September 28, 1963. They lived in a Peachtree Hills apartment until a house was built in Chamblee by Ted Rutland, which was finished in early 1964, where they have lived to this day. Jimmy bought property on Lake Lanier in 1958, where he located his 1953 Schultz trailer, which is still there. A two-story addition and boat house were added a few years later. The addition was performed by Florida and Georgia family and has been used as a vacation location ever since.





