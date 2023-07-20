DORSEY, Cecil



Cecil Dickinson Dorsey, lifelong resident of metropolitan Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 17, 2023. He was 85 years old.



Dick was born to the late James and Katherine Dorsey on July 9, 1938 at Grady Memorial Hospital and graduated from Brown High School in 1956. He received his undergraduate degree from University of Georgia before attending John Marshall Law School.



Following his time in school, Dick joined the United States Coast Guard in 1960 as a seaman apprentice. He proudly served his country for twenty-five years as Lieutenant Commander until his retirement. At the same time, Dick began a career with Kemper Insurance in 1961. He worked for eight years as Deputy Insurance Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Insurance and later served as both counsel and Vice President of The American Insurance Association, where he also retired after career of 25 years. He was associated with Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP for ten years.



Dick enjoyed vacations in the Caribbean including, Grand Caymans, Cancun, Nevis Island, St. Barts and many Florida sites. His hobbies included many days on Lake Lanier fishing with his school buddies and coaching his son and daughter in their early years of baseball, softball and basketball.



Dick is survived by his son, Gregory Dorsey and daughter, Jill Dorsey Stephens; loving grandchildren, Austin, Kyle and Olivia Dorsey and Brady, Brett and Bennett Stephens; brother, James Dorsey, Jr. and his wife, Mary Sue. He is also survived by his previous spouse, Margie Oliver Dorsey.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel in Brookhaven, GA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society.





