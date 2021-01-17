DORRIS, Frances Hill



Frances Hill Dorris, 97, died on January 11, 2021 in Midlothian, VA. She lived her deep and abiding Christian faith by being joyful every day with a positive attitude and loving manner. She was kind and gracious, constantly expressing appreciation and gratitude to those around her. She inspired everyone with supportive words of encouragement and, when requested, sage advice. An amazing role model, she also loved to have fun and was always ready to play games with a good natured competitive ferocity. Even after blindness descended on her, she continued to be curious, consuming audio books, working crossword puzzles with anyone who would read them to her, and discussing the issues of the day or of life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William Glenn Dorris. She is survived by their three children and spouses, Bob and Peggy Dorris of Naples, FL, Diane Sanders of Midlothian, and Bill and Lindsay Dorris of Atlanta, GA, and seven grandchildren, their spouses, six great-grandchildren with others on the way, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Louise Hill, and brothers Hugh and Robert Hill. Born in Alamo, GA, she graduated from the Georgia State College for Women and attended graduate school at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, where she met Glenn. She worked in Christian Education programs at several churches and was an integral part of her husband's ministry in churches in Georgia and South Carolina, and finally for 20 years at Second Presbyterian Church in Louisville, KY. She was the Director of the first Project Head Start in Anderson, SC, because of the high value she placed on education and civil rights. Frances also held a development position with the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary expanding the relationship between the seminary and the Women of the Church. In addition to her church positions, she enjoyed working as a real estate broker. A voracious reader, accomplished duplicate bridge player, superb seamstress and knitter, and budding painter, Frances was a woman of many talents whose main priorities remained faith, family and friends. To be near children and grandchildren, Frances and Glenn retired in Atlanta and then Midlothian. She was deeply grateful for the loving care she received from the people at Brandermill Woods. Rest in peace our beloved Gan Gan. Given the pandemic, a virtual family celebration of her life will be held. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your church or one in your community.

