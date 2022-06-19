Dorney, Stanley

DORNEY Jr., Stanley Howell



(May 12, 1930- June 10, 2022)



Stanley H. Dorney died peacefully Friday, June 10, 2022, at the age of 92 at Saint Anne's Terrace in Atlanta, Georgia. Stan was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from high school at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and college from Johns Hopkins University. Stan was an incredible athlete, excelling as a running back in college football and as a midfielder in D1 lacrosse at Johns Hopkins. In 1953, he was named All-Time All-American Men's Lacrosse as a midfielder. He graduated with a business and industrial engineering degree. Stan's three sons and granddaughter continued the family love for lacrosse and played at the University of Virginia (Scooter and Mark), University of Pennsylvania (Carter), and University of Maryland (Jessica). Most of Stan's career was dedicated to sales and management for Monumental Supply Company in Baltimore. He was involved in various civic clubs in the Baltimore area. After retirement, he and his wife, Victoria "Vicky" Dorney, moved to Little River, South Carolina, where they spent many years enjoying golfing and spending time at the beach. After Vicky's death in 2015, Stan moved to Atlanta to be near family and became an active member at Saint Anne's Terrace for the past seven years. In the fall of 2018, he was elected vice-president of the Residents Council and enjoyed the community's activities, staff and residents. Stan is predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Victoria Dorney, and his first wife and mother of his children, Mary Pat Wich. Stan is survived by his three sons, Stanley H. "Scooter" Dorney, III (Betsy) of Baltimore, Mark Dorney (Diane) of Norfolk, Virginia, and Carter Dorney (Julie) of Atlanta. He is also survived by six grandchildren (Peter, Lindsay, Jessica, Brenna, Coleman, and Rand) and three great-grandchildren (Hayden, Parker, and Poppy). A private family graveside service will be held this summer at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Anne's Terrace, 3100 Northside Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.



