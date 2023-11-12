Dorminy, Albert

DORMINY, Jr., Albert



Albert C. Dorminy, Jr., age 71, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away November 7, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. "Al" grew up in in South Georgia, attending Irwin County High School, excelling in both academics and sports, leading to a football scholarship at the University of Florida. He graduated magna cum laude in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a major in Accounting. From 1974-1977, Al worked for Price Waterhouse & Co., in Miami and Atlanta, becoming a CPA in both Florida and Georgia. He achieved the level of Senior Accountant there, and was selected for a Bank Audit team to work in Saudi Arabia for a time. From 1977-1983, he was employed by Metalux, a lighting equipment manufacturer headquartered in Americus, GA as Corporate Controller.



In 1989, he became co-owner of Southeast Management & Leasing Corp., a Commercial Real Estate Company based in Atlanta.



Al was active at Northside Church and enjoyed volunteering and supporting numerous ministries there over the years. He also made biannual trips to Mongolia in support of his uncle's CVM /Vet Net Ministry, assisting the organization and people in Ulaan Baatar.



A sports enthusiast, he especially loved tennis, golf, jogging, and snow skiing with his family. Watching College Football, Pro Tennis matches and the Atlanta Braves were also favorite pastimes.



He is survived by his wife, Betsy; daughter, Gracie; loving companion, Isabelle; sister, Phyllis Nappier; nephew, Eric Nappier (Karen) and son, Adrian; cousins, Blair Dorminey (Betsy), Bruce Dorminey; and other relatives.



The family wishes to thank the teams of doctors and nurses at MD Anderson, Houston, TX, Emory University Hospital, the Shepherd Center, especially Shermin Colaire and Amedysis Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside Church, Buckhead Christian Ministry, or the charity of your choice.



A memorial service will be held in the Sanctuary at Northside Church, 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, 30305, on November15, 2023 at 11:00 AM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com