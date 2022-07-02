ajc logo
DORMINEY, Ralph Jau Don

Dr. Ralph Jau Don Dorminey, age 90, of Marietta, passed away June 28, 2022.

He was born December 21, 1931 to the late Shade and Belle Dorminey in Clanton, Alabama.

Don was preceded in death by sisters, Thomasine LeCroy, Lefoyl Gore, Launeal Smith; brother, Shade Young Dorminey, Jr.

He received Degrees from Auburn University and a Doctorate in Math Education from the University of Georgia. He taught at Darlington School in Rome, GA, Lovett School in Atlanta, GA and Roswell High School in Roswell, GA. Among his honors was being chosen as Georgia Chamber of Commerce 1968 STATE STAR TEACHER.

Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice Dorminey; daughters, Karen Fischer and her husband, Greg, Cheryl Ruoff, Lisa Sales; grandchildren, Erin Ruoff, (Daniel Brown), Justin Fischer, Shawn Sales,, Hunter Ruoff; great granddaughter, Penelope Brown.

Graveside services will be held Sunday July 3 at 2 PM at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Sammy Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends between the hour of 1 until 2 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Those who desire, in lieu of flowers, may make a contribution to the charity of your choice in Dr. Dorminey's name. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com.

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.




Funeral Home Information

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel

2000 Cobb Pkwy SE

Marietta, GA

30060-3759

http://www.georgiamemorialpark.com

