DORMAN, Jean and Roamin "R.B."



Jean Maclear Dorman, 97, went to be with her Lord on December 6, 2020. Her passing was followed by the death of her husband of 75 years, Roamin Bowler Dorman, on December 22, 2020, just 6 weeks after his 100th birthday.



Jean was born and raised in Denver, Colorado and was a graduate of the University of Denver. R.B. was born in Greenwood, Mississippi and raised in Atlanta. He attended Spring Street School, North Fulton High, and the University of Georgia.



R.B. served in the Army during World War II and met Jean at a USO dance while stationed in Denver. They were married on June 3, 1945, and, shortly thereafter, R.B. was ordered to Italy, where he served for a year during the Allied Occupation while Jean remained in Denver and taught school. After R.B. completed his active duty, the couple made their home in Atlanta, where they raised their family. R.B. was in the textile business and continued to serve his country in the U.S. Army Reserve until he retired as a Major in 1973. Jean enjoyed a career in teaching, earning a Masters Degree at Georgia State University. The Dormans were active members of First Presbyterian Church, where R.B. served as an Elder.



Jean and R.B. enjoyed an active retirement in close proximity to their children and grandchildren. They traveled extensively, spent time at Deerfield, their vacation home in North Carolina, and enjoyed their hobbies. Jean dabbled in antiques, and R.B. took art lessons, gardened, and played tennis and bridge. He participated in the North Carolina Senior Games, attending several state finals and winning medals in multiple events. Jean and R.B. were devoted to each other and to their family and friends. They developed health issues and in 2012 moved to Presbyterian Village, where they received wonderful care.



The Dormans were predeceased by their son, John Dorman, and are survived by their daughter, Kay Conyers (Reid) and their daughter-in-law, Lynne Gray Dorman; 4 grandchildren: Jimmy Conyers (Ashley), Wally Conyers (Whitney), Mary Doty Conyers Lyness (Andy) and Andrew Dorman and 7 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of their lives will take place at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Caring Hands Fund at Presbyterian Village, 2000 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 30106 or Johns Creek UMC- United Methodist Men (memo: John Dorman Duty to God Breakfast), 3585 Preakness Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024.

