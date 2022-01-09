DORIAN-LAWRENCE, Briggs MacRae

April 30, 2002 -

January 5, 2022

Briggs MacRae Dorian-Lawrence, age 19, of Mount Pleasant, Utah, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in an automobile accident.

Briggs Dorian-Lawrence was born on April 30, 2002 in Edmonds, Washington, son of Blue Lawrence and Sarah Dorian. He lived in Lawrence, KS from 2007-2014 and attended Raintree Montessori. In 2015 he and his mother moved to Mount Pleasant, Utah where Briggs attended 8th grade at Wasatch Academy Middle School. Briggs and his mother lived in Atlanta, Georgia from 2016-2019 where Briggs attended his freshman year at Riverwood International Charter School and his sophomore and junior years at The Lovett School. Briggs graduated from Wasatch Academy class of 2020 in Mt. Pleasant. Briggs attended Rochester Institute of Technology, and he was a second year student at RIT at the time of his death. While in attendance at RIT, he studied computer science and interned at Boulevard Brewing Company (Kansas City, MO).

Briggs performed and volunteered regularly as a classical violist including playing with Spring Hill (KS) Orchestras, High Plains Music Camp at Fort Hays State University in Hays, KS, playing the Messiah in December 2021 at Snow College (Utah) and mentoring and coaching for the String Orchestra of Decatur and Atlanta (SODA).

Briggs is survived by his mother, Sarah Dorian (of Mount Pleasant, UT), and his father, Blue Lawrence (of Shawnee, KS) and his brother Austen Julka-Lawrence (30) of Renton, WA, his beloved Bengal cats Hugo and Rosie. His Aunt Marjorie (Dorian) Adair (Kansas City, MO), her husband Jeff and their children Tess (20) and James (15). His Uncle Graham Dorian (Atlanta, GA), his wife Jennifer and their daughters Claudia (20) and Rebecca (18). His Uncle Ted Campbell (North Kansas City, MO), and their children George, Sam, and Caroline. His Aunt Deb Lawrence (Indianapolis, IN). His Grandparents James and Rebecca Dorian (Pagosa Springs, CO) and JD and Lois Lawrence (Indianapolis, IN). Briggs was preceded in death by his cousin Alyssa Joy Campbell and his Aunt Pamela (Dorian) Campbell.

Funeral Service will be held at 3:30 PM, Monday, January 10, in the Music Conservatory at Wasatch Academy (at the corner of 100 South and 100 West, the former Presbyterian Church). The service will be available for streaming. His Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday, at 2 PM, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St Patrick's Episcopal Church in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where his ashes will be laid.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Briggs's memory to JDRF and the Humane Society.