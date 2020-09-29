Dorgan, Clara Doggendorf



DOGGENDORF DORGAN, Clara





Clara M. Doggendorf Dorgan, 91, of Steubenville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born November 14, 1928 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of the late Michael & Theresa Bottchem Doggendorf. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.



Preceding Clara in death were her husband Donald F. Dorgan on March 12, 2019; sons Patrick S. Dorgan & Mark R. Dorgan; and brother Joseph Doggendorf.



Clara is survived by her children, Michele (Jerry) Bailie, Joseph (Debra) Dorgan and Maryann Gray.



Memorial Services will be announced.



