DORFMAN, Arnold



Arnold Dorfman, 92, passed away quietly in his West Palm Beach home on Sunday morning, November 29, 2020. Arnold loved life and lived it to the fullest. Never holding back, he was a pioneer, an explorer and a man who deeply loved his family. Having worked as a kosher butcher in his father's store for several years, he left New York in 1956 to start a new company selling office equipment in Atlanta, GA and the southeastern United States. As his business grew and allowed, he became an avid golfer, a pilot, and a big game hunter, traveling the world with his wife Joan to experience all they could. Arnold and Joan are survived by their five children and their spouses: Mindy Dorfman, Larry and Cathy Dorfman, Scott Dorfman and Susie Trotechaud, Hy and Patti Dorfman and Jan and Aaron Lupuloff as well as, 17 grandchildren and 14.5 great-grandchildren. Joan passed away in 1999, Arnold moved to West Palm Beach, FL and was fortunate to find his new life partner when he met Judy Itzkowitz. They enjoyed the next 16 years together and Judy was by his side giving comfort when he passed away.



The family is planning a memorial in the spring or early summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers or any other kind gestures, we ask that contributions be made to www.USHER2020.org , a 501c3 charity established to drive research to end Ushers Disease. Every day, people all over the world are slowly losing their sight due to a rare genetic disorder called Usher Syndrome. The real tragedy is that these same people already lost their hearing and struggle with maintaining their balance. Two of Arnold's grandchildren have Usher. See their story here https://youtu.be/HObKQcpX-zs

