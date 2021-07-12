DOOLEY, John Allman



John Allman Dooley, Jr., age 62, passed away July, 5, 2021. He was born July 16, 1958 in Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, John "Jack" Allman Dooley, Sr., and Gloria Strickland Dooley and his beloved dog, Paul. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, his son, John "Jay" Dooley III (wife Stephanie) and brother, Ansel "Andy" (wife Victoria).



John moved to Atlanta in 1963 and lived in the surrounding area until his death. He graduated from North Fulton High School and attended Young Harris College. He was a member of Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church.



He was a valued employee and provided his culinary skills and joy of cooking in many fine dining establishments in Atlanta throughout his career. He was an avid Atlanta Falcons fan and never missed watching every game. His friends and family will miss his jokes, his smile and his kind heart.



A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to:



Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church, 1015 E. Rock Springs Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

