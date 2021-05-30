DONOVAN, Mary Mary K. (Pursley) Donovan of Folly Beach, SC, beloved wife of Jason Donovan, died May 19, 2021. She was born on March 19, 1970 at Fort George G. Meade, MD, and her family moved to Decatur, Georgia when she was three. She spent a wonderful childhood in Pine Glen and Fork Creek neighborhoods. She attended Laurel Ridge Elementary School and Shamrock High School with many of her dear friends who remain close forever. She loved sports, especially soccer, and even coached it early in her career. Mary K. learned a lifelong love of UGA (and Georgia football!) at her daddy's knee. That became her college choice, where she received her B.S. in Education, and her Masters and Specialist degrees in Media Technology. Such a Dawg fan!



Throughout her career in education, she spent most of that time getting great books in the hands of young readers and sparking a lifetime love of learning in so many. She was passionate about her career. In the classroom at South Gwinnett and in the media centers at McConnell and Mill Creek, she touched the lives of many students and fellow educators who became dear friends.



Mary K. was devoted to her family – especially the love of her life Jason, her sister Beth and brother-in-law Wallace, her adored nieces Kate and Julia and nephew Will, her parents and her Donovan family. Her family always included her pups and every dog needing rescue and a home. She loved your dog too! She even had a bumper sticker that read, "Tell your dog I said hi!" Her heart was big.



Mary K. was preceded in death by her cherished grandparents C.N. and Martha Pursley and Clyde and Mary Nell Cobb. She is survived by her beloved husband Jason Donovan, her much-loved fur babies Farley and Abby, her parents Charles and Kathy Pursley, her sister and brother-in-law Beth and Wallace Moreman, nieces Kate and Julia Moreman, nephew Will Moreman, mother-in-law Em Crosby, father-in-law Bill Donovan (Trisha), sister-in-law Sarah Donovan, niece Wren Dilling, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A service celebrating Mary K.'s life of love and joy will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur on June 4 at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. in the Grand Hall. Masks are required. Casual attire is acceptable. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a memorial fund in Mary K.'s name to support the rescue, care, and adoption of dogs in need. https://gofund.me/ba4219f2.

