DONOVAN, Margaret



Margaret P. "Hammer" Donovan, 75 of Dunwoody died July 4, 2023.



Margaret was born on September 14, 1947, in Hull, England. In 1951, Margaret moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan. She attended Creston High School there, and graduated from Grand Rapids Junior College in 1967.



Margaret married John Donovan in 1968, and right away they moved together to Syracuse, New York, where their three children were born. In 1979, she moved to Dunwoody, Georgia, where she lived until she passed away.



Mrs. Donovan is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Donovan; sons, Bret Donovan (Sherry), Scot Donovan (Jenn), Kris Donovan (Mandi); daughter, Courtney Rouse (Sof Tsatsaronis); grandchildren Racquel, Shiloh, Jakob, Blair, Daxton, Ainsley, and Callen Donovan; and sisters, Patty Urbaniak, Joanne Smith (Richard), Lindsey Cressey (David).



The family will receive friends Monday, July 10, 2023 at 1 o'clock followed by the funeral service at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.





