DONALDSON, Camille



Camille Morgan Donaldson, 18, a native Atlantan, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A senior at Grady High School, Camille was at her happiest when spending time with her friends. She was fun-loving, caring, deeply sensitive, and above all else, extremely loyal. Camille was a lover of creating art, specifically drawings that she would give as gifts. She is loved by many and will carry on in all her friends' and families' hearts. Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Lonna Young (mother) and her husband, Jonathan Young, David Donaldson (father) and his girlfriend Julie Ward; sister, Mallory Young; brother, James Young; maternal grandmother, Brenda Kirk Howze and her husband, Jim Howze; paternal great grandmother, Kathryn Morgan; aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends. Camille also leaves behind her beloved pets; Chumley, Chip, and Pepper. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Sunday, March 28 from two until three o'clock in the afternoon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Services celebrating her life will commence at three o'clock with Reverend Dr. Thomas Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Erica's Lighthouse (ericaslighthouse.org), or a local animal shelter.



