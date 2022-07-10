DONALD, Diana



Diana "Jean" Donald, age 67 of Suwanee, passed on July 6, 2022, on her 7-year wedding anniversary. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 2:00 PM till 4:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Jean was born in Atlanta but grew up in Tucker. After graduating from Tucker High School in 1972 she attended DeKalb College South campus in Decatur. After garnering the Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges, she found her calling as a lab assistant and then later became the Lab supervisor at the Decatur campus. Her 35-year dedication and commitment to the students were her passion. She is survived by her spouse, Veanne Jones; brothers, Michael Donald (Jackie) of Braselton and Randy Donald (Lisa of Adairsville; sisters, Christine Woods (Michael Basarich) of Roswell and Candy Ali of Chamblee; nieces, Lisa and Christy; and nephews, Gary and David. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to help pay for the cremation services or donate to the Gwinnett animal shelter https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/Departments/CommunityServices/AnimalWelfareEnforcement/VolunteerDonateSupport/DonateOnline



