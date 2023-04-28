DONALD, Barbara Ann M.



Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Barbara Ann Magee Donald, of Stockbridge, will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Greater Community C.O.G.I.C., 406 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060, with remains placed in repose at 9:30 AM. Bishop Matthew L. Brown, Senior Servant, Bishop Don H. Scott, Barbara's Pastor, Apostle Vertise Z. Rozier, Eulogist. Interment will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at The Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. She leaves to cherish her memory, 3 children, Boris Donald, Byron Donald (Dr. Camilla), The Honorable Betrice Ann Scott (Bishop Don); her grandchildren, Erianna, Chayse, Reid; and a host of other loving relatives, church family, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church Saturday, at 10:30 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



