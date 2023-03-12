DONAHUE, David



David Donahue passed away on Friday, March 3, surrounded by his family. David was born in South Boston, the youngest of 4 children born to Anna and Patrick Donahue. He graduated from Boston College High School and attended St John's Seminary, receiving advanced degrees in Theology and Philosophy. From there, he continued to Boston University and received a degree in Biology.



David met the love of his life, Ellin Flaherty, and they were wed in 1969. David and Ellin settled in Stoneham, Massachusetts, where they had four daughters. In 1981, David was transferred to Peachtree Corners, Georgia as a Sales Manager for a global chemical company. In 1985, they welcomed their only son, Patrick. David was a very active dad. He helped create a local swim team and run their swim meets, was often the "team dad" for his kid's sports and helped coach basketball and hockey.



Throughout his professional career in sales, David remained very active in the Catholic Church. He taught CCD, became the RCIA director, as well as the Adult Education Director at All Saints Catholic Church. He also worked extensively throughout the Archdiocese of Atlanta, particularly within the Diaconate program.



In 2009, David found his true calling when he accepted a position as a Theology teacher at Marist School in Atlanta. He took such pride and joy in teaching the upperclassmen how to apply their Catholic faith to the real world outside their Catholic schooling. David never tired of his love of teaching, continuing in the classroom until this year.



He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Ellin Flaherty Donahue; his brothers, Lt. General (Ret.) Robert Donahue, Paul Donahue, and his sister Jeanne Donahue Bedell.



David is survived by his children, Erin Donahue Smith (Jason) of Peachtree Corners, GA, Kim Donahue McCormick (Todd) of Danville, NH, Amy Donahue of Peachtree Corners, GA, Meg Donahue of Macon, GA, and Patrick Donahue (Alexandra) of Chamblee, GA. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ellie, Margaret, and Jillian McCormick of Danville, NH, and Alexandra and Jackson Smith of Johns Creek, GA.



The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 5 PM - 8 PM at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.



A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10:00 AM at St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta GA 30328. Reception to follow.



Burial will be held at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



