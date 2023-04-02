DONAHOO, Martha



Martha Anne Roberts Donahoo, age 92, of Dunwoody, died on January 20, 2023. Preceded in death by James Oliver Donahoo, her beloved husband of 66 years, she was the devoted mother of Kathleene Donahoo (Neil Briskman), Theresa Hogan (Alan), and Jim Donahoo; cherished grandmother of Laura, Colin, and Jonathan Briskman, Monica Hogan Thysell (Mark), Emily Hogan, and Keegan Donahoo; and proud great-grandmother of Oliver James Thysell.



After her retirement from the VA Hospital Pharmacy, she earned her Life Master in bridge. She was an avid reader, loved trips to the beach, and never missed an opportunity to watch an Atlanta Braves baseball game. Most of all, she adored spending time with her family.



A Memorial Mass will be Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11 o'clock at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338 with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Reading Is Fundamental — a non-profit supporting children's literacy — at rif.org.



