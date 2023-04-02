X

Donahoo, Martha

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DONAHOO, Martha

Martha Anne Roberts Donahoo, age 92, of Dunwoody, died on January 20, 2023. Preceded in death by James Oliver Donahoo, her beloved husband of 66 years, she was the devoted mother of Kathleene Donahoo (Neil Briskman), Theresa Hogan (Alan), and Jim Donahoo; cherished grandmother of Laura, Colin, and Jonathan Briskman, Monica Hogan Thysell (Mark), Emily Hogan, and Keegan Donahoo; and proud great-grandmother of Oliver James Thysell.

After her retirement from the VA Hospital Pharmacy, she earned her Life Master in bridge. She was an avid reader, loved trips to the beach, and never missed an opportunity to watch an Atlanta Braves baseball game. Most of all, she adored spending time with her family.

A Memorial Mass will be Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11 o'clock at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338 with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Reading Is Fundamental — a non-profit supporting children's literacy — at rif.org.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage7h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Linebacker Demontrae Gaston commits to Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Nearly 200 Georgia churches sue to leave the United Methodist Church
18h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel/AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene to be featured on ‘60 Minutes’ ahead of Trump protest
14h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel/AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene to be featured on ‘60 Minutes’ ahead of Trump protest
14h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Max Fried doing ‘fine,’ but eventually will hit the injured list
9h ago
The Latest

West, Paul
1h ago
Becker, Clifford
1h ago
Carter, Patricia
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top