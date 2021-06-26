DOMINY, Gwynella Gwynella Lee (Reed) Dominy passed away May 22, 2021 at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina. Gwyn was born March 2, 1925 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Lewis Reed and Rosalie Conoway Reed. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School July 1, 1943 after attending Abilene High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree with a Major in Speech from Indiana University June 13, 1948 after attending LSU and UCLA. She went to work for Wire radio station in Indianapolis, Indiana where she met her husband. Gwyn married Dale Edwin Dominy June 27, 1954. In 1964, she moved to Wiesbaden, Germany and immensely enjoyed traveling through Europe including, Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, and Netherlands. In 1966, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she lived for the next forty-eight years. For many years, she enjoyed camping at Lake Hartwell and spending time at her vacation home in Helen, Georgia. For the past eight years, she has lived in Raleigh, North Carolina with her daughter, Laurie Ann Dominy. Gwyn was preceded in death by her husband of forty-four years, Dale Edwin Dominy; her sister, Rosalie Mallon. She is survived by her son, Bryan Edwin Dominy; her daughter-in-law, Jimmy Carol Tinsley Dominy; her daughter, Laurie Ann Dominy; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia on June 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM.

