DOLSON, William Edward



William Edward Dolson, age 79, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after living with Alzheimer's disease. Bill was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 4, 1941 to Charles Herbert and Bonnie Gooch Dolson. He attended Marist School (then known as Marist College) in Atlanta and was a member of the varsity football team. Bill continued his football career at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he studied business and education and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. While at Wofford, Bill met Betty Epton, who would be his wife for 57 years. After graduation, Bill was a teacher and the head football coach at the Blue Ridge School for Boys in Hendersonville, North Carolina for three years. After relocating to Marietta, Georgia, Bill had a successful 36-year career at Lockheed Martin, where he had the opportunity to work on many interesting projects, including the C-130 Hercules. His work in contract administration included international travel for a variety of clients, including travel to Australia, Ecuador, Peru, and Canada. Bill was a voracious reader and loved his annual beach trips to Kiawah Island with his family. He is survived by his wife Betty, his children Todd Dolson (Miriam) and Holly McKinley (John), grandchildren Benjamin, Abby, and Camden McKinley, and Emma Dolson, as well as his siblings Charles Dolson, Richard Dolson, Bonnie Peet (Paul), and Debra Rohrer (Craig). Bill's family very much appreciates all the love and support from friends and family during his battle with Alzheimer's, particularly in the last weeks of his life. The family is especially thankful for the loving caregivers at Phoenix Senior Living and Agape Hospice. There will be a memorial service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Sandy Springs Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Roswell Presbyterian Church's Mission Outreach.



