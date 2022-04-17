DOLLAR, Jeannine



Jeannine Moore Dollar, age 92, of Buford, GA was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Baxter Erwin Dollar, Jr., her mother Amelia Howland Cheney, and her brother Richard Don Moore. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Terry and Cathy Dollar, Rome, GA and their sons Michael and Patrick Dollar; daughter Sharon Lunday, Hoschton, GA and her son James Traylor and daughter Elizabeth Roddy; son Jeff Dollar, Tucker, GA and his son Matthew Dollar and daughter Michelle Hucks; 16 great grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.



Jean was born in Kentucky on February 16, 1930. She grew up in East Point, GA and graduated from Russell High School. She met the love of her life on a blind date and married in 1948. Jean was primarily a wife and homemaker but also spent a number of years working for Royer Realty.



Jean loved her family and truly put all others before herself. She exemplified southern grace and hospitality. Ever a lady, she was always "put together" and wouldn't dream of going anywhere without her lipstick! Jean never met a stranger, and she made everyone around her feel special.



A lifelong believer, Jean was a member of Smokerise Baptist Church.



A memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Jean Dollar will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the Floral Hills Funeral Home Chapel in Tucker, GA at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



