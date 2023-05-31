BreakingNews
Doherty, William

DOHERTY, Jr., William

Edward "Bill'

William Edward Doherty, Jr., known to friends and family as Bill, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. He was born on March 8, 1939, to the late William E. Doherty, Sr. and Clare Marie Shearn Doherty previously of Carrollton, GA.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carole Ann Day Doherty; sons, Robert Edward Doherty, Mark Patrick Doherty (Kristi) of Newnan; grandchildren, John Teague, James Teague, Victoria Teague; sister, Kathleen "Cathi" Doherty of Athens; and brother, Peter "Pete" Doherty (Kathleen) of Isle of Palms, SC. Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth "Ginger" Doherty Stover. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family in the US, Ireland, England and Australia.

The Memorial Service celebrating Bill's life will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan, GA, with Rev. Don Daly officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM, at the funeral home and proceed to the memorial service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at

www.mckoon.com.

McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580.

Funeral Home Information

McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory

38 Jackson Street

Newnan, GA

30263

https://www.mckoon.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

