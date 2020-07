DOE, Pastor Leroy Gilbert Celebration of Life Service for Pastor Leroy Gilbert Doe, of Douglasville, GA will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Concord Baptist Church; 3270 Boulder Park Dr SW. Pastor Kenneth C. Doe, Eulogist. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 2PM - 6PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731