DODDS, Richard A.



Reverend Dr. Richard "Dick" Allison Dodds passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was 96 years old.



Dick Dodds was born in Abington, PA on Nov 26, 1924. After his senior year at Abington High School (1943) he enlisted in the Army Air Corps (Eighth Air Force) where he served as radio operator and gunner on a B-17. He completed 16 bombing missions over Germany.



Returning home, he enrolled in Gettysburg College majoring in Business Administration, and was top player on the golf team. After graduation in 1949, he taught 5th grade at Avondale Military Academy in Laurel, MD for two years.



On September 8, 1951 he married the love of his life, Betty Klostermeier. Together they moved to Decatur, GA where he enrolled in Columbia Theological Seminary (CTS), graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1954. He was ordained a Minister of Word and Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church USA in 1954. He held a Masters of Theology from CTS and received his Doctor of Ministry in 1980 from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Austin, TX. Dick began his pastoral ministry at the Crawfordville Presbyterian Church in Crawfordville, GA. This was followed by pastorates in East Belmont Presbyterian Church in Belmont, NC; Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA; St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucker, GA; and First Presbyterian Church in Pine Bluff, AR.



He served as Guest Professor of Evangelism, Director of Seminary Relations, and Coordinator of Planned Giving at CTS. He was Vice President of the Texas Presbyterian Foundation from 1984 until he retired in 1990. In retirement he was a consultant for the Presbyterian Foundation in Jeffersonville, IN.



Dick was a "scratch" golfer, gifted preacher, caring pastor, dynamic fundraiser, inspiring leader, supportive counselor, and mentor to others; but for many, he will be remembered for his ready smile, good humor, life of service, and profound love for his family and his God.



He was predeceased by parents, John Thomson Dodds and Alice Kearney Dodds, brother John Dodds, and sister June Dodds. He is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Betty Klostermeier Dodds; his sister, Marjorie Hamilton of Akron, PA; his children, Roberta Dodds-Ingersoll (Bill) of Grayslake, IL and John Thomson Dodds II (Lee) of Peachtree City, GA; grandchildren, Lori Ingersoll Zabor (Bobby) and John William Ingersoll, both of Houston, TX; Anna Dodds (Cameron) of Victoria, British Columbia; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Austin Zabor.



A memorial service will be conducted at some point in the future at First Presbyterian Church of Peachtree City.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions designated for "The Betty and Dick Dodds Scholarship Fund" may be sent to Columbia Theological Seminary, 701 South Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30030. Contributions may also be made to First Presbyterian Church of Peachtree City, 206 Willowbend Rd., Peachtree City, GA 30269.

