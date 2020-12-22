Dodd, Marcia

X

Marcia Moril Harmon Dodd of Tyrone, GA. Passed on Dec. 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Anthony W. Dodd, Sr. , son Anthony W. Dodd, Jr. , the Harmon families from Lexington, MS and Dodd families of Atlanta, GA. Graveside Service for Marcia will be held Wed. , Dec. 23, 2020 at 3pm at Greenwood Cemetery , 1173 Cascade Cir., SW; Atlanta, GA (30311). The Service will be live streamed and can be viewed on vimeo.com/murraybrothers. Tue., public viewing 3:00 till 6:00 pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel ; 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. ; SW; Atlanta, GA. (30331)

