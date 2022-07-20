ajc logo
Dodd, James

2 hours ago

DODD, Jr., James

James Melvin Dodd, Jr., age 80, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Midway Presbyterian Church in Powder Springs with Rev. David Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the ceremony at the church. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 Macland Rd

Marietta, GA

30064

