DOBSON, Patrick H.



Age 40, of Port Huron, formerly of Georgia where he was born and raised, passed away June 28, 2021. He was born on November 5, 1980.



Patrick attended the University of Georgia and was a huge sports fan of all the Atlanta teams. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed bike rides and hiking. He worked in the restaurant industry where he managed and promoted golf events for those venues.



He is survived by his parents: William and Margaret (Fisher) Dobson. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, along with many, many friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother; Christopher Dobson and his grandparents.



Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp., MI. Private services will be conducted. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngcolonial.com GO DAWGS !!

