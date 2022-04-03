Dobbins, Bowden

DOBBINS, Walter Bowden



Walter Bowden Dobbins, 88, passed away on March 31, 2022 after a several month long illness. Bowden was a lifelong resident of Atlanta who attended Georgia Military Academy and then the University of Georgia. Along with his brother Hugh, who predeceased him in 2009, Bowden operated Southern Concrete Products until 1974. The Dobbins brothers then founded The Dobbins Company, a financial consulting firm in 1975. He also had several real estate ventures. Other interests included working for the Fulton County Republican Party in the 1960s, operating a large cattle farm near Thomson, GA, visiting Sea Island at every opportunity and rooting for his beloved Bulldogs. Bowden was a member of Northside Methodist Church for 65 years and a 70-year member of the Piedmont Driving Club. Bowden was predeceased by his wife Phyllis of 54 years in 2011. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Jill Dobbins; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Craig Stone of Martinez, Georgia; and grandsons; Will Stone (and wife Ashton), Jake Stone (and wife Lindsey), and Mac Dobbins. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 4, 2022 at Northside United Methodist Church, Rev. Jeff Rogers will officiate. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contribution may be made to Samaritans Purse International Relief. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 PM until 7 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



