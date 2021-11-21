DIXON, Robert T.



Age 76, of Blackshear and Decatur, GA died November 18, 2021. He was the son of the late Alva Monroe Dixon and Savilla Irene Thornton Dixon. He is survived by a twin, Richard L. Dixon of Rome, GA: a sister, Mary Lou Dixon of Athens, GA; niece, Dr. Beth D. Holland (Griffin) of Vestavia Hills, AL; nephew, Charles Dixon (Beth) of Augusta, GA; two great nieces, Emerson Dixon and Caroline Holland and two great nephews, Matthew Dixon and Cooper Holland. A very special person in his life, Jenny P. Garner of Decatur, GA also survives him.



He was born and raised on a small diversified farm in South GA. He attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, The University of Georgia, and The American University in Washington, D.C. He held a Masters Degree from the University of Georgia. During his senior year at UGA he worked for the late Senator Richard B. Russell in the United States Senate Patronage Program and later returned to work on his staff. He began his professional career as an Assistant County Agent responsible for 4-H work in Ware Co, GA with the Cooperative Extension Service. He was Citizenship Education Program Leader on the National 4-H Center staff in Washington, D.C. where he developed the nationally recognized Citizenship Short Course Program. He worked in corporate communications for Georgia Power Company as supervisor of the Youth and Educational Services program, where he was instrumental in developing and implementing leadership training programs for Georgia youth organizations and providing classroom support to the Georgia Department of Education in a variety of curriculum areas. He completed his professional career as a member of the Public Service Faculty at the University of Georgia in the Small Business Development Center, where he was responsible for their Professional Development Program and statewide client business training programs.



He retired at the end of 2005 and spent his time among the family farm in Blackshear, Decatur, and on the beach in Sarasota, FL. He was a member of the Decatur First United Methodist Church where he sang in the Chancel Choir. He will be remembered by many younger friends whom he tutored in leadership training, and for all he came in contact with for his cheerful smile and love of theater.



Due to the pandemic a memorial service for Robert will be held in Decatur, GA at a later date. His ashes will then be interred in the family plot in Enon Cemetery in Blackshear, GA with a graveside service.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Atlanta Home Care Partners, Inc., 3006 Clairmont Rd., Suite 1070, Atlanta, GA 30329, Longleaf Hospice and Palliative Care, 2310 Parklake Dr. NE, #325, Atlanta, GA 30345, or to a charity of your choice. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

