DIXON, Princella Howard



Princella Howard Dixon, 73, left the embrace of her family on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. She was born in Montgomery, AL to the late Prince Albert Howard and Bertha Mae Davis Howard. During the height of the Civil Rights Movement at the age of 16 she was appointed by Andrew Young as the youngest field state representative for SCLC. While in college she served as the president of the youth division of the NAACP for the state of Iowa and later participated in the historic march from Selma to Montgomery. In 1993 Princella was honored in the anthology Freedom's Children for her civil rights activism. On March 4, 2008 in Selma, Alabama Princella received the Freedom Flame Award in commemoration of the Selma March. Princella continued her community activism in the metro Atlanta area by serving several years on the board of the Clayton County Department of Family and Children Services. She also worked as an educator with Montessori schools and organizations such as the 4-H program. She was a devoted wife to the late Dwight E. Dixon for 45 years and together they were parents of five children and seven grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service for Princella will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 in Montgomery, AL at 1 PM at The Davis Family Cemetery. Premiercrematory.net.

