DIXON, Billie Ruth



ATLANTA, GA - Billie Ruth Dixon, passed from this life to eternal life on June 10, 2021, at her home at The Piedmont, in Atlanta, Georgia, where she had lived since 2012. Affectionately known as MaMa- Ma to her grandchildren, she was surrounded by devoted family and caregivers on her final day.



Billie was born on July 21, 1928, to William and Virginia Robertson, in the tiny community of Smith Mills, Kentucky and grew up with her sister Sue Gale, in a house with no indoor bathroom. When she was 13, the family moved to nearby Henderson, where she attended Barrett Manual High School. After graduation, she attended Southern Seminary College for Women in Buena Vista, VA, where every date was required to be a double-date and all boys had to be approved before calling on "Southern Sem" girls.



After WW II, Henderson was renowned for its dance clubs, where famous big bands came to play and back rooms attracted gamblers and mobsters from across the country. Billie met army veteran Harrison ("Hap") Dixon while attending a dance at one those, the Kasey Klub. They fell in love, married and settled down to life with an extensive group of close friends, who raised their families, ran their businesses, socialized and vacationed together for over 50 years.



Billie was a 1st Grade teacher in her early career, as well as a life-long learner, returning to college several times, to study Art and earn a Kentucky Teaching Certificate. In her later career, she was an Elementary substitute teacher, while also assisting Hap in running the Hunt-Dixon Insurance Agency.



She was a devoted mother and wife, the center of her family and a beloved friend to many. She loved art, gardening, long walks with friends, golf, entertaining, playing bridge and crafting decorations. In later years, Billie and Hap traveled often, and her love of learning lead her to take up tap dancing and piano. Being an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church was an important part of her faith and remained an anchor in her life until the end. After caring for Hap through 10 years of Alzheimer's, Billie moved to Atlanta, where she has been a beloved member of her son and daughter-in-law's family.



Throughout her life she was a shining example of a resilient, creative, fair-minded, stylish and loving lady, who lived out her deep faith in Christ with a wonderful sense of humor and unique ability to laugh at herself. She taught us everlasting lessons of the heart, spirit and will, which inspire us and enrich the lives of all who knew her. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Sue Gale Hunt. She is survived by son Dave Dixon, daughter-in-law Catherine Dixon, grandchildren Caroline (17), Harrison (15) and Sara (14) in Atlanta, nieces Vanessa Burka (Finchville, KY) and Stephanie Taylor (Cumming, GA), nephew Brad Dixon (Lexington, KY), great niece Susan Skaggs (Chattanooga, TN), sister and brother-in-law Sally and Bill Finch (Atlanta). She also leaves behind a group of loving caregivers, who took care of her over the past few years and became a much-loved extension of her family.



An intimate celebration of life in Atlanta, and a church service in Kentucky are being planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 5 South Green St, Henderson, KY 42420.

