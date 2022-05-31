DIXON, Aundre' R. Sr.



Aundre' R. Dixon, Sr., of Riverdale, GA, passed May 25, 2022. A memorial service will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 12:00 Noon; West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA. Rev. Michael Owens, officiating. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, daughter, Elizabeth; son, Aundre' Jr.; two sisters, Juana Baisden(Roland) and LaTunjii Freeman Thomas, five grandchildren, and five nieces. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



