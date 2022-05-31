ajc logo
X

Dixon, Aundre'

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DIXON, Aundre' R. Sr.

Aundre' R. Dixon, Sr., of Riverdale, GA, passed May 25, 2022. A memorial service will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 12:00 Noon; West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA. Rev. Michael Owens, officiating. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, daughter, Elizabeth; son, Aundre' Jr.; two sisters, Juana Baisden(Roland) and LaTunjii Freeman Thomas, five grandchildren, and five nieces. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech baseball placed in NCAA regional with overall top-seed Tennessee12h ago
Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old
12h ago
Banker says he warned Vatican about London fund investor
11h ago
Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend
14h ago
Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend
14h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
13h ago
The Latest
Cook, Franklin
1h ago
Henderson, Mattie
1h ago
New, Dorothy
1h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top