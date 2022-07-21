Dix, Birdie

DIX (NORWOOD), Birdie Mae Age 93, passed on July 17, 2022. Funeral will be announced later. Meadows Mortuary, Inc.Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksFederal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced8h agoAlpharetta man travels to Chicago, kills estranged wife, cops say6h agoSandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions11h agoBrian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game17h agoBrian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game17h agoJudge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury14h agoThe LatestLedford, EdwinDuncan, Paul1h agoFerrell, Charles1h agoFeaturedCredit: Arvin TemkarFederal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced8h agoHow Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash 19h agoBrian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game17h ago