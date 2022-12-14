ajc logo
Disney, Melinda

Obituaries
DISNEY (THOMAS), Melinda

Melinda Thomas Disney, age 85, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on December 11, 2022.

Linda was born May, 1937 in Chicago, llinois. She is survived by her five children, Elizabeth Disney Treadwell, Alison Disney Dunford, Laura Disney Green, Michael Thomas Disney, Kathleen Disney Thomas; seven grandchildren, Kathleen Judith Younce, Joseph Edward Green, Alexa Rose Dunford, Chloe Melinda Thomas, Michael Edward Green, Ava Elizabeth Thomas, Ella Christine Thomas; a great-grandchild, Zachary Benjamin Saldivar; and many beloved friends.

Melinda wished for a private family celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, Alabama, an organization Linda felt strongly about.

