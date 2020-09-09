Dismer, Beatrice

DISMER (BURKE), Beatrice Beatrice Burke Dismer, age 97, of St. Simon's Island passed into her loving Savior's arms on September 6, 2020 in Gray, GA. Mrs. Dismer was a native of Atlanta, GA and a lifelong Catholic and revered church organist. She died surrounded by loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Dismer, and is survived by her sister, Margaret Mary (Peg) White of Atlanta, GA and brother, William Martin Burke (Connie) of St. Simon's Island, GA, children, William Blaise Dismer of Porto, Portugal, Joan Dismer Childs of Gray, GA, Jeanne Elizabeth Dismer of St. Simon's Island, Terri Dismer Bickley of St. Simon's Island and Marshallville, GA, Erika Dismer Doster of Augusta, GA, and many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences. Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.

