ajc logo
X

Dion, Paul

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DION, Paul

Paul Dion, 83 passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022 with his family at his side.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 11 AM at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 11225 Crabapple Road, Roswell 30075.

He was born in Fitchburg, Mass, spent 7 years in the Air Force and over 30 years in the hotel industry.

He loved reading, traveling, golf, fishing and baseball (especially, the Braves) Above all, he loved his family. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diane; two sons, Christopher and Jeff (Beth); and three beautiful grandchildren, Avery, Caitlin, and Emilia.

Arrangements made by South Care Cremation and Funeral Society.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Cops: West Georgia professor kills student at Carrollton parking deck6h ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
6h ago
Illinois ticket wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot; 2 Ga. tickets nab $1M each
13h ago
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects
8h ago
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects
8h ago
Leo Mazzone, Joe Torre, Joe Adcock go into Braves Hall of Fame
5h ago
The Latest
Griffin, Jean
Johnson, James
1h ago
Gogel, Ruth
1h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top