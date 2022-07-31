DION, Paul



Paul Dion, 83 passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022 with his family at his side.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 11 AM at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 11225 Crabapple Road, Roswell 30075.



He was born in Fitchburg, Mass, spent 7 years in the Air Force and over 30 years in the hotel industry.



He loved reading, traveling, golf, fishing and baseball (especially, the Braves) Above all, he loved his family. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend.



He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diane; two sons, Christopher and Jeff (Beth); and three beautiful grandchildren, Avery, Caitlin, and Emilia.



Arrangements made by South Care Cremation and Funeral Society.

