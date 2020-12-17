DINKINS, Joandrew Johnson



Joandrew Johnson Dinkins, age 89, of Tucker, GA, passed away in her home on December 15, 2020.



Mrs. Dinkins, known to her friends as Jo, was born to the late Joseph and Lucille Johnson in Augusta, GA, on March 2, 1931, where she grew up and was valedictorian of her Hepzibah High School class. She then met the love of her life, the Reverend Pete Dinkins. Throughout 57 years of marriage, Jo was a vital part of Pete's itinerate ministry with the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, serving churches in Carrolton, LaGrange, Redan, Lilburn, Augusta, Ellijay, Marietta, Stone Mountain and East Point. He was also the founding director of the Potter's House, Jefferson, GA, an affiliate of the Atlanta Mission. Jo was a strong helpmate in all her husband's pastorates and served as a delegate to Jurisdictional Conference and General Conference. She taught high school mathematics for 10 years and was the pensions officer for the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church for 20 years. With a passion for mission work, she was actively involved in United Methodist Women, serving as local, district, and conference treasurer. She also served on the Aldersgate Board and the Nursing Board at Emory University.



Jo was preceded in death by her husband. Surviving are three children, Joy Hitt, North Augusta, SC, Sue Kennedy (Steve), Riviera Beach, FL, Jim Dinkins (Lynn), Atlanta, GA, four grandchildren, Scott Carpenter (Laura), Suzanne White (Reed), Sarah Holden, Kaitlyn Kincaid (Josh), and two great-grandchildren, Keslyn Carpenter and Hannah White.



Jo would like to be remembered as a mother and grandmother, helper and companion to her clergy husband, and a lover of the Lord and the Church.



Jo will have a private family funeral service on Saturday, December 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Rd., Lilburn, GA 30047.

