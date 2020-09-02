DINARDI, Eugene John Eugene John DiNardi, age 70, of Flowery Branch, formerly Philadelphia, PA, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Mr. DiNardi loved his family and lived his life for them. Loving husband to Patricia of 39 years. Devoted father to Gabriel (Jennifer), Nicholas, and Candace. Much loved grandfather to Julian, Maya and Layla Rucker, and Avery DiNardi, and great-grandfather to Julianne Rucker. Brother to Mary Ann Glaubrecht (Ray), Esther DeFalcis (Arthur) and Victoria Barkwell (Dave). He was preceded in death by his parents, Oreste and Jean (nee Zajac) DiNardi and brother Vincent (Jeanie) His personal interests included car racing, hunting, and conformation shows. He was a member of German Shorthaired Pointer Club, National Rifle Association, and National Hot Rod Association. He is also known as N3XKE among his HAM radio operator friends. The family will receive friends from 12 PM - 2 PM, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA 30548 followed by chapel service. Interment to follow service at the Hoschton City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org or John Hopkins Medicine at https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/coronavirus/giving.html. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

