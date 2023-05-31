Dimon, Annie

DIMON (MITCHELL),



Annie



Annie Mitchell Dimon, age 92, beloved mother and friend to numerous people and creatures the world over, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her home in Tifton, Georgia. She died with family and loved ones at her side.



Known by family and friends the world over as 'Mother Bear,' she hailed from Columbus, Georgia, where she early on was recognized for her gift with words as editor of the Columbus High School "Blue Streak." It was there that she met her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, and future husband, Skootie Dimon.



After attending the University of Georgia, she joined him in New York City and Massachusetts on his path to become a legend in Orthopaedics. They raised five children in Atlanta, where they made their home for over 50 years.



Annie was a generous supporter and advocate of numerous causes. She was a recognized 'icon' of St. Anne's Episcopal Church.



She is survived by her two brothers, Bailey W. Mitchell and Louis H. Mitchell; and five children: Joseph H. "Scoot" Dimon, IV (Maggie), Roz Dimon (James Dawson), Moppy Dimon Brumby (Mike), Ann "Booley" Dimon, Jenny Dimon Spratt; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



Her family wishes to recognize Abide Home Care and Hospice of Tift Area for their loving care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Atlanta, 3098 Saint Anne's Lane NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 or Tifton, P.O. Box 889, Tifton, GA 31793), Kanuga Episcopal Conference Center, 130 Kanuga Chapel Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28739, and/or the Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence, P.O. Box 714, Tifton, GA 31793.



A private family service will be held in Tifton, Georgia. Further notice will be given for the celebration of Annie's legacy in Atlanta.



"Annie Dimon was a force to be reckoned with.



She made an imprint on all she touched."



(Jenny Dimon Spratt)



