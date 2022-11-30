DIMLING, Constance Vereen



On the afternoon of November 25th, 2022, Connie Dimling left this earth at the age of 84. Constance Vereen Dimling was born in Miami, Florida in 1938 to Hartford Hardie Vereen and Constance Seybold Vereen. Connie attended St. Anne's-Belfield School followed by Smith College and the University of Michigan. She lived in Atlanta, GA with her spouse of 44 years, David Stanton Dimling.



Connie, who was known for her bright red hair and her even brighter spirit, spent her life pursuing her passions. When she decided she wanted to do something, she made it happen – from tap dancing and silver appraising to pottery and painting oil on canvas. Connie spent years creating art, and many who knew her have a piece of her as a framed memory of her artistic talent. She was an avid cook, a lover of gardens and a voracious reader. Connie was never shy about speaking her mind, and her unfiltered nature was one of her greatest gifts. Her genuine openness and her fiery sense of humor helped her to nurture friendships that have lasted a lifetime. Connie loved her family and friends deeply. Her unique character and her passionate flare for life will truly be missed.



Constance Vereen Dimling is survived by her spouse, David Stanton Dimling, her four children, Thomas Heekin, Christopher Heekin, spouse Beata Heekin, Patrick Heekin, spouse Caroline Heekin, and Mary Heekin, spouse Andy Fine, and David's children, Jennifer Lippert, spouse Dwight Lippert, Rebecca Cochran, spouse Michael Cochran, Elizabeth Dimling, fiancé Thomas Henrich, and Mark Dimling, spouse Holly Dimling. She is also survived by her two sisters, Wendy Dowden, spouse Thomas Dowden and Sandy Duncan, spouse James Duncan, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. Connie has 13 grandchildren: Alec Heekin, Connor Heekin, Sixten Heekin, Justus Heekin, Axel Heekin, Eva Heekin, William Heekin, Henry Heekin, Harry Fine, Zachary Lippert, Kensey Cochran, Micayla Cochran, and Genevieve Cochran. She leaves behind countless others who loved her.



A memorial will be held on January 14th, 2023 at 2:00 PM. The location will be Connie and David's favorite place of residence, Lenbrook in Atlanta, GA 3747 Peachtree Road NE Atlanta, GA 30319. There will be an interment ceremony for family preceding the memorial.,

