DILUZIO, Jean "Jeannie"



Jean "Jeannie" DiLuzio, 71, of Roswell, GA, (formerly of Sandy Springs) passed away on July 28, 2023. She was born on February 8, 1952, in Pottsville, PA. Jean was a loving wife and mother, a woman of incredible intelligence, and a vivacious presence in the lives of those who knew her. She was also known for her philanthropic efforts, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.



Jean was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sandy Springs, GA. Her faith was an important aspect of her life, providing her with solace and guidance.



Services to celebrate Jean's life will be held Friday, August 4, at 11 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Atlanta, GA.



Jean is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel J. "Dan" DiLuzio; her son, Daniel J. "DJ" DiLuzio II; and her daughter-in-law, Shania Marie DiLuzio. She was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Shaboskie; her mother, Mary Shaboskie; and her sister, Cathy.



Jean's memory will forever live on and be cherished by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. May she rest in peace.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com