Dillard, Shayla

Oct 6, 2023

DILLARD, Shayla

Age 38, of Fairburn, GA, passed September 24, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 PM; Mt. Ephraim Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

