DILLARD, Shayla
Age 38, of Fairburn, GA, passed September 24, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 PM; Mt. Ephraim Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/