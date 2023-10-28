Obituaries

Digloria, Richard

File photo
File photo
Oct 28, 2023

DIGLORIA, Richard R.

Age 77, of Tucker, GA, passed on October 22, 2023. Services on November 2, 2023, 1 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Bill Head Tucker Chapel Funeral Home, Tucker.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Lilburn-Tucker Chapel

6101 Lawrenceville Hwy

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

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