DIGLORIA, Richard R.
Age 77, of Tucker, GA, passed on October 22, 2023. Services on November 2, 2023, 1 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Bill Head Tucker Chapel Funeral Home, Tucker.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
DIGLORIA, Richard R.
Age 77, of Tucker, GA, passed on October 22, 2023. Services on November 2, 2023, 1 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Bill Head Tucker Chapel Funeral Home, Tucker.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Lilburn-Tucker Chapel
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA
30084
https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/
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